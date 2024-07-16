India records 79 million domestic air passengers in H1FY24, up 4%: DGCA

Domestic airlines flew around 79.348 million passengers in India during the first half (January to June) of 2024, according to data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. This was a 4.28 per cent increase compared to 76.093 million passengers who travelled during the same period the previous year.

In the month of June, domestic airlines flew more than 13.2 million passengers, 5.76 per cent more than 12.4 million passengers in the same month last year.

Domestic flight cancellations and delays The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of June 2024 was 1.47 per cent, down from 1.70 per cent reported in May 2024.

The primary cause for flight cancellations in May had been adverse weather conditions, which accounted for 39.6 per cent of the cancellations. However, more than 40 per cent of cancellations were labelled as ‘miscellaneous’ in June, while weather conditions only made up for 9.5 per cent of cancelled flights during the month. Other factors affecting cancellations in June 2024 included: Technical reasons (25.9 per cent) operational reasons (22.9 per cent), and commercial (1.6 per cent).

Domestic flight delays on the other hand were attributed to ‘reactionary’ causes, which made up more than 70 per cent of the delays.

Passenger complaints in June 2024

In June 2024, domestic airlines received a total of 786 passenger related complaints. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of June 2024 has been around 0.60. In comparison, scheduled domestic airlines in the month prior had received a total of 723 passenger-related complaints. The ratio of complaints per 10,000 passengers was approximately 0.52, indicating relatively low dissatisfaction among the growing number of air travellers.

More than 42 per cent of the complaints were related to flight problems, 21.8 per cent baggage, and 10.4 per cent others. Around 8 per cent of passenger complaints pertained to refund issues and 7.3 per cent accounted for customer service-related problems.

Air travel demand soared in 2023

In 2023, domestic airlines carried 152 million passengers, up from 123.2 million in 2022, marking an annual growth of 23.36 per cent. This surge highlights a significant recovery and rising demand in the aviation sector post-pandemic.

The continuous increase in passenger numbers indicates a growing demand for air travel and a positive trajectory for the aviation sector. This consistent growth highlights the collaborative efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in creating a safe, efficient, and customer-focused aviation environment.