India's critical mineral recycling capacity commitments triple target

The recycling scheme, launched under the National Critical Mineral Mission, has approved 58 recyclers and is expected to help India emerge as a major global hub for critical mineral recycling by 2030. The programme incentivises recovery of 27 critical minerals, with benefits linked to actual mineral extraction and processing rather than black mass production.

“Against the target of 270 kilotonnes, we have got commitments of 850 kilotonnes,” Goyal said at a conference organised by the Materials Recycling Association of India (MRAI), adding that the scheme could generate 3 lakh tonnes of e-waste recycling capacity annually by 2030.

Alongside recycling, the government is moving to address a key gap in the critical minerals supply chain. Goyal said the ministry was close to finalising a scheme for a battery minerals processing value chain after six rounds of stakeholder consultations.

Indian companies already hold critical mineral assets overseas, including lithium and cobalt resources in Africa and elsewhere, but a lack of domestic processing infrastructure has limited value addition within the country, he said.

The government is also accelerating domestic exploration and mining. While the current target is 1,200 exploration projects by 2031, Goyal said the ministry now expects the number to exceed 2,000 projects, supported by greater participation from private exploration agencies. So far, 571 projects have been completed and another 300 are expected to be completed this year.

In mining, India auctioned a record 212 mineral blocks last year and operationalised 36 mines in FY26, including 28 greenfield projects. The government now aims to operationalise 50-60 greenfield mines in the current financial year.

To strengthen downstream processing, the ministry is supporting the establishment of four critical mineral processing parks in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Maharashtra. Odisha has identified recycling as a key activity within its proposed park.

Goyal also said the government expects India to become self-sufficient in rare earth elements such as zirconium and titanium by 2030 and potentially begin exporting products based on these minerals in the following decade.