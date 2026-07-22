The Odyssey India Box Office day 5: Christopher Nolan's film nears 100 cr

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has continued its impressive run at the Indian box office, maintaining momentum through its first Tuesday. Released in India on July 17, the film has emerged as the director's biggest opener in the country and is now closing in on the ₹100 crore mark.

With an 'A' certification from the CBFC, the legendary action-adventure epic is currently showing countrywide in formats like 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX across major chains.

According to reports, the movie had Christopher Nolan's best opening day in India, outpacing the first-day receipts of Dunkirk, Tenet, Oppenheimer, and Interstellar. It has also been called one of his biggest global openings.

The Odyssey box office collection day-wise

· Day 1 ₹17.4 crore

· Day 2 ₹22.00 crore

· Day 3 ₹21.90 crore

· Day 4 ₹8.35 crore

. Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹8.35 crore

Total ₹77.65 crore (India net).

More about The Odyssey box office collection report

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, debuted in theaters with a resounding ₹56.75 crore. A dominant 79% (₹44.94 crore) of the total revenue came from the original English version.

Its strongest market was in southern India, with considerable support also coming from Mumbai, Pune, and the NCR.

Sacnilk estimates that The Odyssey has earned ₹92.63 crore gross in India, while its worldwide gross collection has reached ₹3,000 crore, including around ₹1,500 crore from overseas markets.

ALSO READ: Nolan's 'The Odyssey' powers Hollywood toward strongest year since 2019 The film has also become the highest-grossing IMAX release in India and remains on course to cross the ₹100 crore net mark in the coming days.

The Odyssey

The Odyssey, which Christopher Nolan wrote and directed, is based on the legendary Greek epic by Homer. In addition to Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo, and Mia Goth, Matt Damon plays King Odysseus.