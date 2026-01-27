Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's energy sector offers $500 billion investment opportunities: PM Modi

India's energy sector offers $500 billion investment opportunities: PM Modi

PM said the nation is targeting $100 billion investments in the oil and gas sector by 2030, and the oil refining capacity will be expanded from 260 million tonnes per annum to 300 MTPA

He said that India is riding the reforms express and undertaking reforms across sectors (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Jan 27 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's energy sector offers $500 billion investment opportunities and urged global investors to invest in the country.

Addressing the India Energy Week 2026, he said, "India is a land of opportunities for the energy sector as demand is continuously increasing India will soon become the world's largest oil refining hub"  The Prime Minister said the nation is targeting $100 billion investments in the oil and gas sector by 2030, and the oil refining capacity will be expanded from 260 million tonnes per annum to 300 MTPA.

He said that India is riding the reforms express and undertaking reforms across sectors.

 

Modi said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement complements the India-UK trade deal, as it will boost the manufacturing sector and support services.

He said people are discussing the India-EU trade deal as the "mother of all deals" and this agreement has brought a lot of opportunities for 140 crore Indians as well as Europeans.

This is an excellent example of coordination between two economies.

This agreement accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade, Modi said.

India Energy Week 2026 serves as a premier global platform uniting policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to advance energy security, sustainability and inclusive growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jan 27 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

