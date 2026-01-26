Monday, January 26, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Global firms take 58% share of office leasing in 7 Indian cities: Report

Global firms take 58% share of office leasing in 7 Indian cities: Report

Out of the total leasing, the global firms took on lease 48.6 million square feet office last year, contributing 58 per cent to the total office demand

Representative image from Pexels.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Global companies remained major demand driver for office space in India during 2025 as they leased nearly 60 per cent of ofifce spaces in India's seven major cities to expand their businesses, according to JLL India.

According to data by real estate consultant JLL India, the gross leasing of office spaces rose by 8 per cent to record 83.3 million square feet last year across seven major cities from 77.2 million square feet in the preceding year.

These seven cities are Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Out of the total leasing, the global firms took on lease 48.6 million square feet office last year, contributing 58 per cent to the total office demand.

 

Availability of skilled English speaking talent and supply of premium office space at a very affordable rentals are the major factors that attract global firms to invest in India.

Global firms took 31.4 million square feet area for setting up of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Domestic firms absorbed 34.7 million sq ft of office space with a share of 42 per cent of the total demand for workspaces, the consultant said.

"GCCs established themselves as the dominant force in India's office leasing market in 2025," said Rahul Arora, Head - Office Leasing & Retail Services, Senior Managing Director (Karnataka, Kerala), India, JLL.

Bengaluru was the most preferred destination for foreign firms for business expansion.

Last year, coworking centre operators were also active in the office leasing market amid rising demand for managed office spaces.

Commenting on the report, Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO of BHIVE Workspace, said, "GCCs today are not just looking for desks, but future-ready workplace ecosystems that align with global sustainability mandates, talent expectations, and operational agility."  Aashit Verma, Founder, Hanto Workspace, said India's escalating office leasing activity, particularly within the flexible workspaces sector, is a strong testament to the country's economic growth.

"This surge in demand is fundamentally driven by a deep talent pool, the availability of high-quality Grade A spaces, and a strategic cost advantage," Verma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

