Electronics exports among top 3: PM Modi credits 'Yuva Shakti' for feat

In the year-ago period review, electronics exports stood at the fourth spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed immense joy over India's progress in electronics exports , which have now reached the third spot among the country’s top exports as observed in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25).

"India's prowess in electronics is powered by our innovative 'Yuva Shakti'," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the development is a testament to the 'Make in India' initiative. The initiative is the Centre's effort to boost domestic manufacturing and support local businesses.

PM Modi was reacting to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s post about the development, which he shared citing Business Standard’s front page story in Monday’s edition.





He noted that India is committed to maintaining this momentum ahead.

“Bharat's electronics exports are now among the top 3! Making in India, shipping worldwide,” Vaishnaw said.

Iphones drive India's electronics exports

On Monday, Business Standard reported that this progress in electronics exports is mainly driven by a surge in Apple iPhone exports from India.

Currently, only engineering goods and petroleum products rank higher than electronics.

The data shared by the Department of Commerce showed that electronics exports reached $8.44 billion, a 22 per cent increase in Q1 FY25, compared to $6.94 billion in Q1 FY24.

India's mobile exports stood at $4.8 billion

During Q1 FY25, mobile exports accounted for 57 per cent of the total exports, valued at $4.8 billion. Within this, iPhone exports reached $3.5 billion in Q1.

According to the official data, electronics was followed by gems and jewellery and pharmaceuticals in terms of exports.

In Q1 FY24, mobile phone exports stood at $3.72 billion, which means the latest quarter witnessed a 30 per cent jump in its exports. During the same period, iPhone exports saw an increase of $900 million. This means that they accounted for 82 per cent of the rise in mobile phone exports.