close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's PC, tablet market grows 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022: Report

Despite a steep fall in the fourth quarter of 2022, last year was a successful one for the Indian PC market (desktops, notebooks and tablets), with shipments up 5 per cent to reach 19.6 million units

IANS New Delhi
5 best tablets of 2022

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite a steep fall in the fourth quarter of 2022, last year was a successful one for the Indian PC market (desktops, notebooks and tablets), with shipments up 5 per cent to reach 19.6 million units, a new report has said.

While notebook shipments fell by 7 per cent to 11 million units, desktop and tablet shipments increased significantly by 37 per cent and 21 per cent to 3.2 million and 5.4 million units respectively, in 2022, reports market research firm Canalys.

HP led the Indian PC (excluding tablets) market, with more than 30 per cent market share in both Q4 and full-year 2022.

Lenovo took the second place but suffered a large shipment decline of 31 per cent in Q4 of 2022.

However, the total 2022 shipments for Lenovo were up by 3 per cent on 2021, with its commercial business gaining traction.

Dell and Acer took third and fourth place respectively, while Apple secured the final spot in the top five in Q4 2022, overtaking Asus.

Also Read

India's 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3 of Calendar 2022: CMR report

Tablet PC market grows 22% in Jul-Sep quarter; Samsung leads: Report

HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs

Measures undertaken to secure nuclear plant systems from cyber-attack: MoS

China's PC shipments fall by 13% over weakening commercial demand

Most 5G BTS towers by Jio, Airtel are concentrated in just six states

Average increments to drop to 9.1% in 2023 across sectors: Deloitte Report

Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022

MEAP to account for 58% of global air passenger demand by 2040: Survey

OMCs get Rs 800 crore to set up over 7,000 fast-charging stations

Apple surpassed Samsung in Q4 2022 to take the lead in the Indian tablet market, said the report.

"Indian consumers spent on devices in the first half of 2022, but demand quickly tailed off, leading to a weak holiday season for vendors and retailers," said analyst Ashweej Aithal.

Looking ahead, Canalys anticipates that PC and tablet shipments in India will fall by 6 per cent in 2023, to 18 million units.

This represents a smaller drop than for the global market, which is expected to contract by 9 per cent.

While weakness in the global economy this year will affect India, GDP growth forecasts for the country remain relatively positive compared to other major markets.

"Education will be an important segment for PCs and tablets in India this year and beyond," said Aithal.

--IANS

na/fs/ksk/

Topics : personal computer | tablet market

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image
Premium

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Premium

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon