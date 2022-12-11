JUST IN
Over 1.5 million people left without power in Ukraine's port city Odesa
China strengthens hospitals, expands ICU facilities as Covid cases surge
Laureates across 5 fields awarded at Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm
S Korea logs 54,319 fresh Covid-19 cases amid virus surge worries
Pak's Punjab taking water from two canals despite Sindh's objection: Report
Bomb explodes at mall in Pakistan's Baluchistan; 1 killed, 7 injured
Joe Biden called gay marriage as 'inevitable', says soon it'll be law
Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation, Elon Musk responds
HK jails pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai over fraud for 5 yrs 9 mths
US slaps sanctions against Indian national, others on behalf of N Korea
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Israeli company Playtika likely to layoff about 600 employees worldwide
Business Standard

China's PC shipments fall by 13% over weakening commercial demand

The shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in China fell by 13 per cent in Q3 2022, while tablets were down 3 per cent (year-on-year), a new report has shown

Topics
China | PC shipments

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Work from home, computer, laptop, PCs, office desk
Representative Image

The shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in China fell by 13 per cent in Q3 2022, while tablets were down 3 per cent (year-on-year), a new report has shown.

According to market research firm Canalys, shipments of desktops and notebooks declined by 31 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, as economic activity and business confidence declined.

The consumer tablet market with 18 per cent (year-on-year) growth was the only bright spot in Q3.

"The PC market is unlikely to see growth in Q4 2022 or early 2023, given China's current fragile macroeconomic situation," said Canalys Analyst Emma Xu.

"Despite the downturn risk coming from the global economic slowdown and geopolitical conflicts, vendors in China should accelerate their ongoing channel restructuring and adjust their marketing strategies to take advantage of rebounding sectors, such as retail, entertainment and tourism," she mentioned.

Lenovo topped the PC market in China, but its shipments dropped by 17 per cent, said Canalys.

Dell, ranked second, experienced a year-on-year decrease among the top vendors, at 21 per cent.

HP took third place as it followed suit with a 17 per cent decline in shipments.

With strong marketing and promotions targeting consumers, Asus and Huawei ranked fourth and fifth, growing both annually and sequentially.

Moreover, Apple held onto first place in the tablet space but its growth slowed to 7 per cent.

Huawei and Lenovo came second and third but faced a comparatively difficult quarter.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 17:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.