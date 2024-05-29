Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's peak power demand touches new record high of 246 Gigawatts

During the current year, May has witnessed several power demand records

adani power energy sector

Representative Picture

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The peak power demand in the country touched a new historic high of 246 Gigawatts (Gw) around 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

As the country, especially the northern region, sizzled with heat waves, the power demand shot up.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It crossed the previous highest record of 242 Gw in September last year. 

During the current year, May has witnessed several power demand records.

The country's peak power demand touched 239 Gw earlier this month, which was the highest for May earlier.


Additionally, several states also recorded their highest-ever power demand.

Leading the pack is Uttar Pradesh where demand has crossed 28 Gw. 

Delhi has been breaking new records every day for the last fortnight. Its demand was 8 Gw on Wednesday, another high. 

Power demand revival is on the back of intense heat waves engulfing various parts of the country.

With more cooling equipment running in both urban and rural areas, power demand goes well beyond office hours during late evening and night.  
Topics : power demand forecast electricity sector Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon