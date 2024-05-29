India's peak power demand touches new record high of 246 Gigawatts

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

The peak power demand in the country touched a new historic high of 246 Gigawatts (Gw) around 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

As the country, especially the northern region, sizzled with heat waves, the power demand shot up.

It crossed the previous highest record of 242 Gw in September last year.

During the current year, May has witnessed several power demand records.





The country's peak power demand touched 239 Gw earlier this month, which was the highest for May earlier.

Additionally, several states also recorded their highest-ever power demand.

Leading the pack is Uttar Pradesh where demand has crossed 28 Gw.

Delhi has been breaking new records every day for the last fortnight. Its demand was 8 Gw on Wednesday, another high.

Power demand revival is on the back of intense heat waves engulfing various parts of the country.

With more cooling equipment running in both urban and rural areas, power demand goes well beyond office hours during late evening and night.