IT stocks log biggest gain in four months on Infosys buyback, Fed hopes

IT stocks rose sharply with Infosys surging 5% on its buyback plan, lifting the Nifty IT index 2.8%, as Fed rate cut speculation and rupee weakness boosted sector sentiment

Despite the gains on Tuesday, analysts remain cautious about the sustainability of the rally in IT stocks. | File Image

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Shares of information technology (IT) companies rose on Tuesday, led by a 5 per cent jump in Infosys on the back of its buyback plan. Infosys, in an exchange filing on Monday after market hours, said its board will consider a proposal to buy back its shares on Thursday.
 
The Nifty IT index rose 2.8 per cent, its highest since 12 May. Infosys was the best-performing Sensex stock and the single biggest contributor to the index’s gains. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies contributed the most to the index rise.
 
Analysts said Infosys has underperformed its large-cap peers this year, and the buyback announcement signals stability that could help re-rate its multiples. On a year-to-date basis, Infosys’s stock has declined 23.8 per cent.
 
 
The rupee depreciation and rising bets of a US rate cut after the recent jobs report also supported the rally in IT stocks.
 
The US nonfarm payrolls report released last week showed 22,000 jobs were added in August, against 79,000 in July and the 75,000 expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

A rate cut in the US is seen as positive for Indian IT firms, which earn a significant portion of their revenue from the US, as it could revive technology spending. Moreover, rate cuts in the US are favourable for emerging markets such as India, making them more attractive to foreign investors.
 
Despite the gains on Tuesday, analysts remain cautious about the sustainability of the rally in IT stocks.
 
“The rally was on account of the buyback announcement by Infosys. The other IT majors are also known for periodic buybacks. However, whether they will pursue repurchases this time remains to be seen. Buybacks have lost their sheen after the gains are charged in the shareholders’ hands. Nonetheless, the rally will likely fizzle out because the tariff threat remains unresolved. Unless there is an amicable solution to the tariff war, IT stocks are likely to underperform,” said Chokkalingam, Founder of Equinomics.
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

