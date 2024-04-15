India seeks global collaborations to explore use of methanol as ship fuel

India is setting up hydrogen centres at Kandla, Paradip and Tuticorin ports. Land at Kandla has been awarded to Reliance, L&T and Welspur Groups for setting up hydrogen centres.

An Indian delegation in Singapore has sought to partner with global shipping industry to explore new technologies and the potential of using methanol and ammonia as ship fuels, a senior government official said on Monday.

The Indian delegation is here to participate in the Singapore Maritime Week, which is being attended by over 10,000 delegates from around the world.

"We are here to seek out collaborations for all new technologies and explore the potential of using methanol and ammonia as ship fuels with the shipping industry stakeholders," Bhushan Kumar, joint secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said on the sidelines of the event.

Methanol and ammonia are considered as cleaner alternatives to conventional maritime fuels. Green ammonia and methanol, produced from low-carbon sources, help in reducing carbon emissions.

"We have to continue working on green fuel. At this stage it may be commercially not very attractive, but we have to optimize and improve the solutions to make it commercially viable," Kumar told PTI.

Most of the industry key players are here and it is the right time to work out collaborations and partnerships, he said.

He further said that India's efforts towards hydrogen production will also help the industry in energy transition.

"India is taking a lead in green shipping," he said, adding that hydrogen production will become a reality in India by about 2027.



"The next step is how can we replace this green fuel and replace the heavy fuel in ships. We want to make methanol, ammonia, hydrogen -- we are exploring all those possibilities and take a lead in green shipping worldwide which is also the objective of IMO," Kumar said.

He suggested ship engine manufacturers, ship owners and operators to get together to find out solutions to replace conventional fuels with green fuels.

Kumar interacted with the Maritime Port Authority and Port of Singapore Authority. He also met Singapore Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

"We will take the dialogue forward and we have invited them to India," said Kumar who will continue to meet industry stakeholders during the global event.

Kumar also gave an update on Indian government's multi-billion dollar Sagarmala projects. The project is aimed at reducing logistics costs by harnessing the country's over 7,500-km coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and strategic location on key international maritime trade routes.

"We have more than 800 projects under Sagarmala -- 220 have been completed and 300-plus are under various stages of construction while the rest are under planning and tendering," he said.