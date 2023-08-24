Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

India well positioned for global transitions in AI, energy: B20 chair

Chandrasekaran explained that the B20 theme focuses on ensuring Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable access to all businesses

A Neu Day, says Tata Sons chief Chandra as group finally launches super app

Chandrasekaran observed that India stands at the cusp of changes happening worldwide

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is well positioned for the global transition in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy, supply chain resilience, and transition, thanks to its geopolitical situation, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of B20 India, on Thursday.

"The global transitions favour India, and our growth momentum continues, in contrast to the rest of the world, which faces a situation of low growth," he added, praising India's growth trajectory.

Chandrasekaran observed that India stands at the cusp of changes happening worldwide.

"We are the fifth-largest economy, and we have many advantages. This is not just in terms of economic growth, but also concerning infrastructure," said the chairman of Tata Sons on the eve of the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.

Business 20 (B20), one of the G20 forums representing the global business community, was established in 2010.

B20 has put forward 54 policy recommendations and over 170 actions to be undertaken.

Also Read

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report

Centre to release draft Digital India Bill for consultation in next 15 days

Artificial imposter: How AI technology fuelling rise in online voice scams

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Jio, Airtel drive up telecom subscriber base to 1,173 mn in June: Trai

Generic prescription controversy: NMC regulations for doctors held back

DAC approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 cr to purchase defence equipment

Commercial production of battery cells under ACC PLI likely in Q4FY24

Onions farmers set to absorb maximum impact amid export tax issue


Chandrasekaran explained that the B20 theme focuses on ensuring Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable access to all businesses.

"The nine themes, seven task forces, and two action councils address what the global economy, society, and the global south require," he added.

The task force centred around digital transition and the adoption of artificial intelligence on a scale that can benefit society.

"There is much potential with generative AI. It demands some form of regulation. How can we collaborate to develop a common framework that fosters responsibility in the use of generative AI, without stifling innovation?" Chandrasekaran asked.

Commending India's efforts on digital public infrastructure, Chandrasekaran highlighted that India has much to contribute at various digital public infrastructure stages.

He further referred to the development of task forces on women empowerment, sustainable financing, resilient supply chains, an inclusive growth framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, and skilling and mobility.
Topics : Artificial intelligence energy economy business in India

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon