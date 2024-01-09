Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian coffee exports could surge 10%, thanks to global price rally

Coffee exports in 2024 could jump to 298,000 metric tons from last year's 271,420 tons, said a Bengaluru-based dealer with a global trade house

Coffee, coffee beans

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's coffee exports are likely to rise as much as 10% in 2024 as a rally in global prices prompts European buyers to pay premiums in order to increase purchases from the country, industry officials told Reuters.
 
The South Asian country - famous as a tea producer - is also the world's eighth-largest coffee grower, mainly churning out the robusta beans used to make instant coffee. It also produces some of the more expensive arabica variety.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The demand for Indian coffee, particularly robusta beans, is strong due to firm global prices resulting from production issues," said Ramesh Rajah, president of the Coffee Exporters' Association of India, predicting a rise in exports this year of up to 10%.
Robusta coffee is trading near its highest in at least 15 years as Vietnam, the world's biggest producer, is expected to produce less in 2023/24 than the previous season.
 
India exports three quarters of its production mainly to Italy, Germany and Belgium.
 
Indian coffee typically commands a premium over the global benchmark because it is grown under shade, hand-picked, and sun-dried. However, this year, premiums are higher than normal due to a production shortfall, exporters said.
 
Coffee exports in 2024 could jump to 298,000 metric tons from last year's 271,420 tons, said a Bengaluru-based dealer with a global trade house.
 
Indian robusta cherry is fetching a premium of nearly $300 a tonne over London futures because of strong demand, he said.

WEATHER WOES

While export demand is good, traders are waiting for supplies to increase, which could bring down local prices, the dealer said.
This season's robusta harvest is almost 20% complete, although rainfall in recent days in growing areas has been disruptive, said M M Chengappa, a coffee grower from Kodagu, in top producing Karnataka state.
 
The state-run Coffee Board has estimated that India's production could rise to 374,200 tons in the 2023/24 season, which started on Oct. 1, up from last year's 352,000 tons.
 

Also Read

Cabinet agreement may grant 12-month residency to Indian students in Italy

'Very, very proud': Anand Mahindra on Araku coffee gifted to G20 leaders

World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from Sept 25 to 28: All details here

How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

PM Modi meets top CEOs, discusses made-in-India vehicles to green hydrogen

Washer found missing on a B737 Max plane in India during inspection: DGCA

JSW Steel's crude steel output grows 12% to 6.87 MT in October-December

Steel industry hopes Budget will focus on infra, fair trade measures

Steel industry hopes Budget will focus on infra, fair trade measures

However, farmers are saying that rainfall is limiting the upside in production.
 
"Torrential unseasonal rain in the last few days, along with the rains in December, has caused a lot of fruit droppings," said Chengappa.
 
Harvesting is also slowed by labour scarcity, despite offers of higher wages, said exporter Rajah.
 
"Global prices are rising, but Indian farmers' income is not rising in the same proportion due to higher production costs.
They need to spend more on inputs and wages," Rajah said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Topics : India's coffee exports Tea producers Italy Germany Belgium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon