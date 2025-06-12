Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rourkela Steel Plant commissions advanced ladle furnace to boost output

Rourkela Steel Plant commissions advanced ladle furnace to boost output

A ladle furnace is the second unit used to refine molten steel after it is produced in a primary furnace

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

The commissioning process was executed with attention to safety and strict compliance with protocols, achieving a zero-incident record, the RSP said. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Rourkela (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL on Thursday said it has commissioned a state-of-the-art Ladle Furnace 2D (LF#2D).

A ladle furnace is the second unit used to refine molten steel after it is produced in a primary furnace.

It was commissioned in Steel Melting Shop-II on Wednesday.

This achievement underscores RSP's commitment to technological modernisation, enhanced productivity, and a strong culture of safety, the company said in a statement.

The newly operational LF#2D is a critical facility that will significantly boost productivity by ensuring a timely and efficient supply of liquid steel to the new slab caster alongside the existing ones.

 

Also Read

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final day 2 live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: Rabada gets the breakthrough; Khawaja departs

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news updates : Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

rare earth magnets, equipment manufacturers, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Automobile

ICRA warns EV traction motor inventories may run out by mid-July

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

RPF aids rescue as railways run special trains after Ahmedabad plane crash

Boeing

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner under lens after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Alok Verma, Director In-Charge, RSP, with additional charge of Durgapur Steel Plant & IISCO Steel Plant said,  Steel is not just what we make it is who we are. RSP is truly proud of everyone's sincere and hardworking efforts.

He also congratulated everyone associated with the project for the successful commissioning of LF#2D.

The LF#2D is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with a 30 MVA furnace transformer, a water-cooled ladle roof, a hydraulic roof-lifting system, advanced electrode handling assemblies, and a mechanised ferroalloy feeding system.

The commissioning process was executed with attention to safety and strict compliance with protocols, achieving a zero-incident record, the RSP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

EY, Deloitte step up tech, business consulting hiring: Amrop study

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

SECI invites bids for 2,000 MW solar project with energy storage system

Bharat Biotech, Covaxin

Bharat Biotech signs pact with GSK to develop Shigella vaccine candidate

Premiumiron ore, NMDC

NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

PremiumHighways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

Topics : Rourkela steel SAIL Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon