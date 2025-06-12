Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / InvITs' AUM to triple to ₹21 trillion by FY30, says industry body

InvITs' AUM to triple to ₹21 trillion by FY30, says industry body

Bharat InvITs Association projects InvITs' AUM to rise from ₹7 trillion to ₹21 trillion by FY30, driven by asset monetisation and ₹16 trillion infra pipeline

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

In the last five years, AUM has grown by over 1,000 per cent, with a growth of 16.5 per cent over the last year.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The value of assets under management (AUM) of Indian Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) is estimated to grow to ₹21 trillion from the current ₹7 trillion, according to the Bharat InvITs Association.
 
N. S. Venkatesh, chief executive officer of the association, stated that the AUM growth will be led by the asset monetisation strategy of the Indian government and the upcoming projects in the infrastructure space.
 
The association has estimated the potential InvIT pipeline from the existing infra asset base (excluding existing InvITs AUM) to be ₹2.7 trillion; the balance target monetisation pipeline in the near term from the government’s total target of ₹6 trillion to be ₹2.1 trillion; and the potential InvIT pipeline from planned infrastructure spending during 2024–30 to be ₹16 trillion.
   
“There’s a huge asset monetisation pipeline at the government level. The majority of those assets will get monetised through InvITs,” Venkatesh added.
 
As of 31 March 2025, there are 22 listed InvITs (public and private) in India, against six as of 31 March 2020. The Bharat InvITs Association is the apex industry body for InvITs.

Also Read

Highway, Road

NHAI to consider public InvIT to widen investor base, include retail buyers

real estate, luxury homes

Private equity, M&A drive 3x jump in real estate capital in FY25

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi mulls easing InvIT, REIT norms to boost ease of doing business

cube highways

Cube Highways Trust raises ₹1,152 cr through non-convertible debentures

Premiummutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Mutual funds warm up to Reits and InvITs, but exposure remains low

 
In the last five years, AUM has grown by over 1,000 per cent, with a growth of 16.5 per cent over the last year.
 
There are five publicly listed InvITs in India. As of 31 March 2025, they have raised ₹1.7 trillion in equity and ₹2.03 trillion in debt.
 
InvITs distributed a total of ₹24,267 crore to unitholders in FY25. Venkatesh said “anecdotally” that an investor can get 12–14 per cent returns on their InvIT investments.
 
The combined market capitalisation of listed InvITs reached ₹2.4 trillion as of 31 March 2025. 
 
The total number of unitholders as of 31 March 2025 stood at 2.8 lakh, with a mix of institutional, retail and global investors. InvITs have drawn investment interest from across domestic and international markets. A total of 250+ underlying assets are spread across 21 Indian states.
 
The industry currently spans infrastructure sectors such as roads, power transmission, energy (generation and storage), telecom, warehousing, supply chain, optical fibre lines and pipelines. The road sector assets account for 40 per cent of the overall industry AUM.
 
Venkatesh said that the roads sector will continue to account for the highest share in the overall AUM because a lot of road infrastructure is coming up. “State governments like Maharashtra and Rajasthan are also coming up with their own InvITs, which is good.”
 
He also highlighted that road InvITs are preferring the hybrid annuity model as well as toll assets.
 
Venkatesh said, “Over the next 10 years, ₹30–40 trillion of projects will get monetised. There will not be any dearth of projects; we will not see any major headwinds coming in, and regulations are stable now. There is a predictable cash flow.”
 
The executive expects the number of InvITs to grow to “at least” 50 in the next five years.

More From This Section

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC refuses IHCL plea on land use dues to Jai Mahal Palace Hotel

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

Rourkela Steel Plant commissions advanced ladle furnace to boost output

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

EY, Deloitte step up tech, business consulting hiring: Amrop study

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

SECI invites bids for 2,000 MW solar project with energy storage system

Bharat Biotech, Covaxin

Bharat Biotech signs pact with GSK to develop Shigella vaccine candidate

Topics : InvITs Road sector road infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon