Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian IT sector's talent management to evolve, says Infosys CTO at Davos

Indian IT sector's talent management to evolve, says Infosys CTO at Davos

India's No.2 software services exporter is one of several IT companies that use 'pyramid' model - where a company employs highest number of staff at entry level, and fewer at each subsequent levels

it sector job,talent poaching

Infosys is trying to ensure upskilling of its staff while simultaneously creating specialists in new roles, Tarafdar said. | Representative Image

Reuters DAVOS, Switzerland
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys expects the way the tech industry manages talent to shift and has already begun experimenting with how this transformation will occur, its chief technology officer said in an interview Davos, Switzerland.

India's No.2 software services exporter is one of several IT companies that use the 'pyramid' model - where a company employs the highest number of staff at entry level, and fewer at each subsequent level.

This model, which allowed IT companies the scale they needed to become tech behemoths, could now change.

"I think see the talent model will undergo some change. What shape and form it comes (in), I think, that's something that we'll have to see," Infosys CTO Rafee Tarafdar told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

 

"We are experimenting internally," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos.

Also Read

wipro

IT major Wipro plans to onboard 10,000-12,000 campus hires in FY26

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Q3FY25: Net profit jumps 93% to Rs 983 cr, revenue up 1.4%

Wipro

Wipro Q3 results: Net profit jumps 24.4% to Rs 3,354 cr; revenue up 0.5%

Infosys

Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6%

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Net profit falls 7% to Rs 1,085 cr, revenue up 7.1%

Jobs in the tech industry were expected to be impacted from the use of generative AI, but Tarafdar said the situation is continuing to evolve as the company has had to create roles that previously did not exist, such as in responsible AI.

Infosys is trying to ensure upskilling of its staff while simultaneously creating specialists in new roles, Tarafdar said.

"In that way, I would say between the continuum, everybody is moving - either re-skilling or evolving their current skills, or we are hiring completely new type(s) of people," he said.

Infosys recently built four small language models for banking, IT operations, cyber and enterprises broadly, which it said it is providing as a service to clients.

Looking ahead, Tarafdar expects more talent will be required in the areas of responsible AI and model engineering.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Indian Banks' Association to choose New CEO, Atul Kumar Goel tops the race

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India eyes bigger slice of US energy supplies, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Tata

Indian brands sustain momentum in climbing Brand Finance ranking for 2025

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Renewables' share in India's energy mix to be stable at 21% in FY25: Ind-Ra

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Wedding industry needs regulations, reduced cash factor: WedMeGood founder

Topics : IT sector Infosys Davos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon