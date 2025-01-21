Business Standard

India eyes bigger slice of US energy supplies, says Hardeep Singh Puri

India eyes bigger slice of US energy supplies, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the stability of the global oil market, supported by increased supplies from the US, Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and Canada

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

India could see an increase in energy imports from the United States as the new administration under President Donald Trump focuses on boosting oil and gas production, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Tuesday.
 
Speaking at SIAM’s 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility, Puri highlighted that India’s oil suppliers have already risen from 27 to 39. “If more oil comes in, this is something we welcome,” he said.
 
Responding to questions about the US energy policies, he expressed optimism. “There is a strong possibility of more American energy entering the market. If you ask whether India could purchase more energy from the US, the answer is yes,” Puri said.
   
He emphasised India’s strategy of diversifying energy sources, noting recent partnerships with countries like Brazil and ongoing discussions with Argentina for offshore and seismic exploration.
 
Puri also pointed out the global oil market’s stability, with increased supplies from regions like the US, Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and Canada. He said that the Indian government is “watching very carefully” the announcements made so far by the new US administration under Trump, Puri said, “It is clear, as I have shared with you many times, that more and more energy is coming on the market. I think that’s a given. I have said all along that if you look at what’s happening in the global energy scene, there is no shortage of oil. That is also very clear.”
 
On domestic initiatives, the minister urged automakers to accelerate the production of flex-fuel vehicles in India, mentioning the country’s early achievement of 20 per cent ethanol blending targets. “We are exploring the possibility of moving beyond 20 per cent ethanol blending, and the necessary agricultural and industrial linkages to support it,” he said.
 
Puri refrained from commenting on the US government’s withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement but emphasised India’s focus on sustainable energy and innovation in mobility.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

