Indian job market stays strong amid global uncertainty: Michael Page India

While economic slowdowns in certain regions have led to cautious hiring, India continues to see demand for skilled professionals, particularly in technology and digital transformation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

The Indian job market has shown resilience despite global uncertainties, with strong hiring across multiple industries, as the country's strength lies in deep technical expertise, cost efficiency, and a rapidly upskilling workforce, a top official of global recruitment firm Michael Page India has said.

While economic slowdowns in certain regions have led to cautious hiring, India continues to see demand for skilled professionals, particularly in technology and digital transformation, as companies accelerate their digital roadmaps, Nilay Khandelwal, Senior Managing Director, Michael Page India told PTI.

The country has actively positioned itself as a talent hub through STEM dominance, competitive salary structures, government-backed upskilling initiatives and expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

 

GCCs are now focusing on AI, automation, and R&D, making India a strategic hub for innovation. Moreover, programs like Skill India and AI-driven workforce development are enhancing the employability of professionals, he said.

India produces over 2.5 million STEM graduates annually, providing companies with a steady pipeline of skilled professionals.

In addition, India continues to offer a significant cost advantage over Western markets, making it a preferred destination for global companies looking to optimise their hiring and operational expenses.

"Competitive salary structures, lower recruitment costs, and a strong talent pool contribute to India's position as a key global talent hub," Khandelwal added.

According to Khandelwal, in order to maintain its competitive edge in talent acquisition, India must accelerate its upskilling pace as the country needs more high-skill professionals to meet AI and semiconductor industry demand.

He further noted that work-life balance is evolving and companies should focus on productivity-driven work models.

Citing a EY GCC Survey 2024, he said around 50 per cent of global organisations plan to expand their GCC presence in India, creating opportunities in R&D, automation, and data analytics.

The specific industries that are witnessing a surge in hiring include GCCs, as India remains a preferred location for expansion due to cost, talent availability, and scalability.

Moreover, government incentives, global supply chain shifts, and private sector investments are driving rapid hiring in chip design and manufacturing. The other sectors that are witnessing a surge include AI & cybersecurity, with data security becoming a global priority, India is emerging as a hub for cybersecurity talent.

The digital payments boom is fuelling recruitment in risk management, analytics, and AI-driven fraud prevention, while hiring in renewable energy, carbon accounting, and sustainability consulting is increasing amid rising adoption of sustainability and green energy.

According to the 2025 Michael Page Salary Guide, the most sought-after skills include -- AI & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing, Semiconductor Design & Engineering, Data Science & Advanced Analytics and SaaS Product Management & GTM Strategy.

Artificial intelligence job market Jobs in IT sector Jobs in India

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

