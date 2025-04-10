Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Pause on US tariffs a big relief; opens window for trade talks: Exporters

Pause on US tariffs a big relief; opens window for trade talks: Exporters

Amid a global market meltdown, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent

US had imposed additional import duty of 26 per cent on India | Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

The 90-day deferral of reciprocal tariffs decided by the US has come as a major relief as it provides a crucial window for pushing the talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and America, exporters said on Thursday.

They said that diplomatic engagement and fast-tracking negotiations for the trade pact will help India deal with these tariffs.

"It is a good decision by the Trump administration. We have been assured by the commerce ministry that the agreement will be finalised at the earliest," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said.

He added that the move reflects a strategic pause aimed at avoiding immediate economic fallout while allowing space for potential resolutions.

 

"A huge relief to our exporters. The 90-day deferral of the reciprocal tariff provides a critical window for diplomatic engagement and trade negotiations," Ralhan added.

Welcoming the USA's decision, Mumbai-based exporter S K Saraf said that Indian industry should take advantage of high tariffs on China as it can import intermediates at affordable prices and promote domestic manufacturing.

"For example in textiles, we can import different types of yarns from China and produce garments for exports. It's a good opportunity for the elephant and dragon to come together. I think the pause would be extended further beyond 90 days and things will be normalised," Saraf, who exports to the US, said.

Amid a global market meltdown, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent.

However, the 10 per cent tariff will be there. It came into effect on April 5. The US had imposed additional import duty of 26 per cent on India.

In a meeting with industry and exporters on April 9, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked exporters not to panic and assured them that India is working on the "right mix and right balance" in its proposed trade agreement with the US.

He has said the Indian team is working with "speed" but not in "undue haste" to ensure the right outcome for the country.

The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with an aim to more than double their trade to $500 billion by 2023 from about $191 billion at present. They are aiming to conclude the first phase by the fall (September-October) this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Trump tariffs US tariffs US India relations Indo-US talks exporters Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
