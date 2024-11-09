Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Asian Paints Q2 result: Net profit falls 42.4% to Rs 694.6 cr on low demand

Asian Paints Q2 result: Net profit falls 42.4% to Rs 694.6 cr on low demand

Asian Paints Q2FY25 results: During the quarter, the company's net sales stood at Rs 8,003.02 crore, down 5.3%

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

On a constant currency basis, the international portfolio delivered revenue growth of 8.7 per cent for the quarter.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian Paints saw its net profit drop sharply by 42.4 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25) against the same quarter of previous year. The country’s largest paint maker’s profits fell to Rs 694.64 crore and its decorative paints business (India) volumes declined at 0.5 per cent. 
 
During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 8,003.02 crore and was down 5.3 per cent due to weak demand conditions which the company attributed to persistent rains through the quarter and floods in some parts of the country. 
 
The company also said that its revenue was affected by price cuts taken last year, shift in mix and increased rebates. 
 
 
“Impact of price increases implemented during Q2 are expected to flow through in the 2nd half of the year,” it said in its results release. 
 
Industrial Business registered decent growth supported by the general industrial, protective coatings and refinish segments and its international business registered a marginal value decline despite some challenging market conditions in Ethiopia and Bangladesh, it said. 
 
Though on a constant currency basis, the international portfolio delivered revenue growth of 8.7 per cent for the quarter. 

More From This Section

cement

India Cements Q2 result: Loss widens to Rs 339 cr, revenue falls 18%

Emami

Emami Q2 results: Net profit up 19% to Rs 213 crore on improved margins

Ola Electric

Ola Electric posts revenue of Rs 1,240 crore in Q2FY25, up by 38.5%

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Q2 net profit at Rs 4,352 crore; demerger completion by March-end

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 11%, revenue dips 3.5%

 
All categories in the home décor business benefited from synergies with its Beautiful Homes stores network, though at a lower level than expectations.
 
“Considering the past performance and revised business plans, we have taken a prudent assessment of our investments in White Teak and Weatherseal and taken an impairment loss in their investment value during the quarter,” it added in the release. 
 
Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints said in the release that the paint industry faced a subdued demand environment during the quarter.
 
He added that the domestic decorative coatings segment volumes declined marginally while overall domestic coatings revenue declined by 5.5 per cent for the quarter impacted by muted consumer sentiments and extended rains and floods in some parts of the country.

Also Read

PremiumEmployee grievances

Employee grievances at India's top companies up 30% in FY24, shows data

paint painter jsw asian berger

Asian Paints, Indigo Paints, Berger fall up to 2% as crude oil gains

PremiumSamsung India

Samsung India, unions hold out amid output cut as strike enters Day 12

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

5 stocks to buy and sell as crude oil prices drop to $70 a barrel

paint

Asian Paints, Indigo Paints, Kansai gain up to 5% on falling oil prices

Topics : Asian Paints Q2 results paint firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon