Domestic telecom gear Lekha Wireless Solution expects to be ready with a 6G trial network by 2029 and high standard 6G gears by 2032, a top official of the company said.

Lekha Wireless Founder and CEO Ramu Srinivasaiah told PTI that the company has deployed 4G solutions for the Indian Navy and Army and is running trials in the BSNL network.

"We are now focussing on 6G network development. We expect to be ready with minimum viable product (technology readiness level 4) by 2029 and TRL (technology readiness level) 9 by 2032. We have contributed 112 contributions to 3GPP standards," he said.

TRL 9 is the highest quality level of 6G telecom gears for running commercial services.

Srinivasaiah said the company has raised funds from private investors to meet its commitment of developing 6G solutions.

Lekha Wireless has deployed a private 5G network in the US and Japan.

"Most of our revenue comes from exports. We had revenue of Rs 87 crore in FY26 and this year we expect to cross Rs 100 crore based on the available pipeline orders," Srinivasaiah added.