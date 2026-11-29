Leading cement manufacturers expect higher growth and improved margins in the second half of this financial year, supported by a pickup in construction activity, infrastructure spending and urban housing.

Cement makers such as UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and Dalmia Bharat posted sales growth in Q2 FY27 and expect demand to pick up further in H2 FY27 as they are betting on improved sales realisations to help offset elevated fuel and logistics costs.

In their post-earnings calls, top leadership of listed cement makers expect industry demand to grow around 7-8 per cent in H2.

UltraTech Cement, the country's largest cement maker, said it expects cement demand to remain strong through the rest of FY27 and beyond.

"The industry was entering its strongest demand season, supported by a better pricing environment, additional capacity and improving cost structures," UltraTech Cement Chief Financial Officer Atul Daga said.

Daga said the company would continue to face cost pressures in the second half but was confident of managing them effectively and delivering consistent performance.

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements expects cement consumption to maintain strong momentum through March 2029.

Ambuja Cements CEO Vinod Bahety said demand remains the strongest support for the industry, driven by emerging growth opportunities in data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, private sector capital expenditure and urban housing.

"New opportunities which are surfacing, data centers coming up in a big way. Private sector CapEx, practically most of the industry is expanding capacities. Semiconductor industry, that's a new animal on the block, which is rising in a big way," Bahety said.

Shree Cement Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said the company's focus in the second half would be on improving profitability through structural cost efficiencies, disciplined capital allocation and calibrated expansion.

The company expects its volumes to grow ahead of the industry in the second half of FY27, supported by higher trade volumes and calibrated institutional sales.

According to an ICRA report, average domestic cement prices increased by around 3 per cent month-on-month to ₹370 (per 50-kg bag) in October 2026, supported by price hikes implemented across markets following the monsoon-led weakness.

Prices had risen by around 2 per cent in September to ₹355 per bag. The October increase reflects improving pricing realisations, although elevated fuel and logistics costs continue to weigh on margins, it said.

Dalmia Bharat CFO Yatin Malhotra said demand indicators remained strong, particularly in infrastructure, railways and data centres, although a weak monsoon remained a concern.

"If demand growth is around 7 per cent in the next two quarters, we should grow a little better than that," Malhotra said, adding that it was difficult to provide a more specific forecast at this stage.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy also expects a stronger second half, with demand likely to improve after the monsoon and festive season.

He said the period from December to June traditionally coincides with a stronger cement demand cycle as construction activity gathers pace.

On pricing, he said the increases implemented in late September and October across various markets were expected to sustain as demand improved after Diwali and provided sufficient market traction.