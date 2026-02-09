Airlines' cumulative losses stand at ₹5,289.73 cr in FY25: Govt data

The cumulative loss of Indian airlines stood at ₹5,289.73 crore in the last financial year, with Air India Group alone accounting for ₹9,808.12 crore of the total loss, according to official data.

Out of the 11 operators, 4 had reported profit -- IndiGo, Blue Dart, Star Air and IndiaOne Air.

The data was provided as part of a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

In 2024-25, Air India and Air India Express recorded a loss of ₹3,975.75 crore and ₹5,832.37 crore, respectively while Akasa Air reported a loss of ₹1,986.25 crore.

State-owned Alliance Air's loss was at ₹691.12 crore and that of SpiceJet stood at ₹55.67 crore in the last fiscal.

Other loss-making operators were Fly91 (Rs 67.65 crore) and Quikjet Cargo (Rs 1.34 crore).

IndiGo raked in a profit of ₹7,253.30 crore and other profitable entities were Star Air (Rs 68.75 crore), Blue Dart (Rs 0.71 crore) and IndiaOne Air (Rs 0.33 crore).

All these figures are after considering extraordinary items.

In the reply to CPI-M member John Brittas, the Union minister also said that in a deregulated aviation market, airfares are neither fixed nor regulated by the government and are determined by airlines based on demand-supply dynamics and other commercial considerations.