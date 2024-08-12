Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4 per cent in June 2023

mining

In June this year, mining production rose 10.3 per cent.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's industrial production grew 4.2 per cent in June this year, mainly due to a good show by the mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Monday.
The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4 per cent in June 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
India's Index of Industrial Production increased by 4.2 per cent in June 2024, an official statement said.
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 2.6 per cent in June 2024 against 3.5 per cent in the year-ago month.
In June this year, mining production rose 10.3 per cent, and power output increased 8.6 per cent.
In the April-June quarter of this fiscal, the IIP grew 5.2 per cent compared to 4.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mahindra Lifespace aims for Rs 8-10K cr sales in housing, industrial spaces

Identical Brains Studios plans to go public; aims Rs 56 cr revenue by FY26

Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud to adopt AI tech Gemini

Elon Musk-Donald Trump 'unscripted' interview airs soon: Check date & time

LIVE: Retail inflation declines to 3.54% in July, IIP grows 5.2% in June

Topics : industrial output india industrial output Power Sector mining sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon