Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

India's industrial production grew 4.2 per cent in June this year, mainly due to a good show by the mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Monday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4 per cent in June 2023.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 2.6 per cent in June 2024 against 3.5 per cent in the year-ago month.