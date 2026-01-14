Integration between tracks, freight corridors speeds up: Railways ministry

Seamless movement between dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) and mixed-use railway tracks is speeding up, adding efficiency to freight operations, the Ministry of Railways said.

“On Sunday, January 5, 2026, a total of 892 ‘interchange’ trains were handled in a single day between the DFC network and five zones of Indian Railways, marking the highest interchange achieved since commissioning of the corridors,” the ministry said.

The previous record stood at 865 trains, achieved on January 4, 2026.

An interchange train is one that crosses over from the DFC network into the mixed-use Indian Railways network, or vice versa.

As the corridors operate in limited areas, loading and unloading points are often located on the Indian Railways network, requiring speedy interchanges.

Other recent high-volume interchange days on the DFC network include 846 trains on March 30, 2025; 830 on September 14, 2025; 820 on March 31, 2025; 812 on January 3, 2026; and 808 on May 25, 2025, reflecting a sustained trend of high-density freight operations, the ministry said.