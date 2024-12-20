Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 06:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Integration of industry, govt platforms can improve logistics: Piyush Goyal

Integration of industry, govt platforms can improve logistics: Piyush Goyal

He also urged the logistics industry to work on following sustainable and green practices to cut carbon footprint in the sector

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for a complete integration of industry stakeholders with government platforms to improve efficiency of the logistics sector. 
He also urged the logistics industry to work on following sustainable and green practices to cut carbon footprint in the sector. 
"We have to adopt technology like electric mobility, biofuels, multimodal transport options to bring down overall carbon impact and make sustainability the core of our thinking," the minister said. 
Emphasising on skill development, Goyal called for collaborations with institutions to train and build a future-ready workforce.
He added that using artificial intelligence and data analytics, "we can make sure there is no time and cost overrun".   (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
   

More From This Section

Mortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby — India's largest gaming influencers challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing on Rooter, a gaming platform early this year. The three-hour event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre fo

SOGI urges 28% GST on platform fees and not deposits, for gaming firms

lateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs

AI, upskilling, and sectoral growth lead India's evolving 2024 job market

weddings, marriage

India's grand weddings face tax raids over Rs 7,500 crore unaccounted cash

Pernod Ricard

CCI conducts surprise raids on liquor giants Pernod, AB InBev in Hyderabad

Flight

Mumbai-Delhi world's eighth busiest domestic route in 2024, says report

Topics : Piyush Goyal Commerce ministry Indian industry logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon