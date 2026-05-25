IRFC refinances ₹13,527 crore Hyderabad Metro debt after L&T exit

State-owned infrastructure lender Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Monday signed a ₹13,527 crore term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to refinance the debt obligations of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, with infrastructure behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) exiting the project. The refinancing arrangement follows an agreement between L&T and the Telangana government, which saw the state buying out the former’s stake in India’s longest-running public-private partnership (PPP) metro project for ₹1,461 crore. According to Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Hyderabad Metro Phase 1 incurred a loss of ₹340 crore last year against revenue of ₹1,100 crore.

He said the metro line may become profitable next year, as the cost of financing has been lowered through the refinancing arrangement. According to IRFC Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Dubey, the cost of financing for the borrower is around 40 per cent lower under the refinancing deal.

While Dubey did not confirm the spread between the existing interest rates and IRFC’s deal, officials at the briefing said the NBFC’s rates are around 300 basis points (bps) lower.

The complete transfer and debt takeover also paves the way for a Phase-2 expansion of the southern state capital and major IT hub. The 77-kilometre expansion is expected to cost ₹25,000 crore and the state government has sent a proposal to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.

Structured over a 20-year tenure with quarterly repayments, the refinancing replaces higher-cost debt with competitively priced long-term rupee financing. The facility carries no processing fees, commitment charges or prepayment penalties, making it an efficient and borrower-friendly refinancing mechanism, IRFC said.

Dubey added that the company is on the lookout for more such opportunities and can undertake large amounts of borrowing for metro networks, backed by a ₹5 trillion loan book.

This paper had previously reported that the lender is eyeing a first-of-its-kind co-financing arrangement for metro and urban rail networks with multilateral institutions such as the World Bank.

L&T, which suffered a pandemic blow to its ambitions with Hyderabad Metro, could not generate sufficient revenues despite ridership rising to around 450,000 after the pandemic and decided to exit the project in its bid to become an asset-light company.

Telangana bullet train proposals at advanced stage

Rao said work is progressing on bullet train corridors in the state.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven bullet train corridors in February. Three of these corridors originate from Hyderabad.

Rao said the National High Speed Rail Corporation — the government’s SPV for bullet train projects — has begun the process of acquiring land for the Pune-Hyderabad corridor, while LiDAR surveys and other due diligence are under way for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai corridors.

The Hyderabad-Chennai corridor will pass through Amaravati — the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.