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ISIG aims to boost advanced chip packaging, power electronics in India

Industry body ISIG plans to bring together semiconductor executives, investors and government officials to strengthen India's advanced packaging and power electronics capabilities

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Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

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The International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG), a dedicated industry body focused on advanced packaging and power electronics semiconductor chips, will host a two-day closed-door executive summit to bring together industry representatives, venture capitalists and government officials in the city, the group’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Salah Nasri, said.
 
Speaking at a select media roundtable, Nasri said that the summit aims to bring together semiconductor industry executives, especially in the advanced packaging and power electronics segments, where the next phase of growth will take place.
 
The growing importance of advanced packaging in the semiconductor ecosystem can be gauged from the changing perception of companies and countries towards this technology, Nasri said, adding that while in 2015, most companies treated packaging as a back-end commodity product, the increase in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have brought packaging back into focus.
  
“Based on the due diligence that we have done throughout the (advanced packaging) ecosystem, I feel that India has a very strong stance in this. Countries like the US, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and China have domination in this area. India is going to the next geography,” Nasri said.
 
The ISIG will work to bridge the gap between the planning and execution phases for advanced packaging and power electronics semiconductor chip units, Santosh Kumar, president of the India chapter of the industry body and CEO of Paras Semiconductors, said.
 
“India has a significant opportunity to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor ecosystem, particularly in advanced packaging, OSAT and power electronics. The focus must now be on building domestic capabilities, strengthening supply chains and enabling Indian companies to move towards higher value addition,” Kumar told reporters during the media roundtable.
 

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 6:47 PM IST