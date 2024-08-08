Business Standard
IT hiring likely to grow by 8.5% by next year as demand grows: Report

Hiring is set to surge, with an estimated 8.5 per cent increase in job roles within the industry by next year, according to a report by Indeed

IT job women hiring

IT sector has consistently stood as a major employment powerhouse. | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

With IT companies gradually coming out of the slump and actively ramping up their hiring efforts, a report on Thursday said that recruitment is set to surge with an estimated 8.5 per cent increase in job roles within the industry by next year.
The demand for skilled IT talent is growing after a slow period late last year and early this year. Hiring is set to surge, with an estimated 8.5 per cent increase in job roles within the industry by next year, according to a report by Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform and a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings.
This data from Indeed has been compiled from Indeed Hiring Tracker and Indeeds platform data. Indeed Hiring Tracker is a quarterly report that explores the employment landscape and job market.
The report further revealed that almost 70 per cent of all tech jobs currently on the Indeed platform are for software roles.
The dominance of software roles on Indeed is driven by the rapid adoption of technologies by companies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain which has further amplified the need for specialised software development, the report stated.
The thriving tech startup ecosystem also plays a significant role, as new ventures prioritise hiring developers to build and scale their products, it said.
According to Indeed data, companies are actively hiring for roles such as Application Developer, Software Engineer, Full-Stack Developer, Senior Software Engineer, and PHP Developer.

There's also a growing demand for NET Developers, Software Architects, DevOps Engineers, Data Engineers, and Front-End Developers, it stated.
Also, the continuous need for updates, security patches, and new features in existing software is driving a steady demand for skilled professionals who can keep pace with evolving user needs and technological advancements, it said.
"The IT sector has consistently stood as a major employment powerhouse. However, recent quarters saw a slowdown in hiring, with companies exercising caution as they navigated through global uncertainties and economic shifts. Now, the tide is turning. Companies are actively ramping up their hiring efforts. We can also expect Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to significantly contribute to this uptick in hiring, particularly in software and technological roles, Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

