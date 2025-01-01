Business Standard

Home / Industry / News / ITC Hotels' demerger to mirror Reliance Industries-Jio Financial playbook

ITC Hotels' demerger to mirror Reliance Industries-Jio Financial playbook

ITC's spun-off unit to remain part of Sensex and Nifty to help index funds navigate change

ITC hotels

Under the current practice, ITC Hotels will remain part of NSE and BSE indices such as Nifty 50 and Sensex until its listing | Photo: Twitter

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC’s decision to hive off its hotel business will have implications for passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), similar to the changes observed during the Reliance Industries-Jio Financial demerger.
 
As ITC is part of major indices such as Nifty and Sensex, it is held by several index and ETF funds.
 
Previously, during a merger or demerger exercise, the parent company or spun-off entity was removed from the index, causing significant churn for passive funds.
 
Following global practice, domestic index providers now retain the spun-off entity in the index for three days after its listing to facilitate selling by passive funds.
   
Under the current practice, ITC Hotels will remain part of NSE and BSE indices such as Nifty 50 and Sensex until its listing. The stock will be excluded on the third day after trading commences. However, exchanges may delay the stock’s exit if it repeatedly hits circuit limits.

During a similar event in August 2023, Jio Financial shares hit the lower circuit for five consecutive sessions post-listing as passive funds offloaded their holdings. This led to a deferment of the exclusion from indices.
 
“ITC Hotels will be dropped from all NSE and BSE indices at the last traded price effective at the open on ITC Hotels’ listing date + 3 business days. If the stock hits circuit limits, the exclusion will be postponed by two trading days each time,” stated a Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research report.
 
The listing process may take close to a month, based on timelines of previous major demergers.
 
Until the listing, the stock’s price will remain constant. “The price will be calculated based on the difference between ITC’s closing price on January 3, 2025, and the open price discovered during the SPOS (special pre-open session) on January 6, 2025,” the report added.
 
According to Nuvama, ITC Hotels’ initial market price could range between Rs 150 and Rs 175 per share.
 
While ITC Hotels is set to move out of domestic indices post-listing, it may find a place in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. ITC will remain part of the MSCI Standard Index. For the FTSE Index, there is uncertainty. “As per the current methodology, ITC Hotels will be excluded if it does not list within 20 working days after the record date of the demerger. However, based on my understanding, there should not be any exclusion,” the report noted.
 
The demerger became effective today. Post-demerger, ITC Hotels will issue equity shares directly to ITC shareholders, with 60 per cent of the stake held directly by shareholders and the remaining 40 per cent retained by ITC. January 6, 2025, has been set as the record date to determine eligible ITC shareholders for the allotment of ITC Hotels shares.

Topics : ITC Hotels Reliance Industries Jio Financial Services

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

