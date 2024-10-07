Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ITC demerger update: Stock gains over 2% on NCLT approval; details

ITC demerger update: Stock gains over 2% on NCLT approval; details

The demerged company, ITC, is a listed company, while the resulting company, ITC Hotels, is presently unlisted. ITC shares are listed on the NSE, and BSE

ITC

ITC(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC shares zoom: Shares of FMCG major ITC advanced 2.26 per cent to Rs 514.95 on the NSE, amidst otherwise weak markets on Monday. The northward march in ITC's stock price followed the company's announcement that the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (NCLT), has approved the demerger of its hotel business.

"The Scheme will be effective on the first day of the following month after filing of the certified copy of the aforesaid NCLT Order with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, and fulfilling other conditions and matters referred to in Clause 28 of the Scheme," ITC said in an exchange filing. "The Company will advise the Effective Date to the Stock Exchanges in due course."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The demerged company, ITC, is a listed company, while the resulting company, ITC Hotels, is presently unlisted. ITC shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), and BSE.

Established in 1910, ITC Limited is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods (comprising foods, personal care, cigarettes, and cigars, education and stationery products, incense sticks, and safety matches), hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri-business, and information technology. As of October 7, 2024, ITC has a market capitalization of Rs 4,73,467.64 crore on the NSE. The diversified FMCG company is a constituent of the benchmark Nifty50 index.

ITC shares have a 52-week range of Rs 528.50 - 399.35 on the NSE. 

Historically, ITC shares have posted a mixed performance, dropping 2.53 per cent in the last five days and 0.35 per cent in the last one month, while gaining 18.84 per cent in the last six months. ITC shares have yielded a return of nearly 10 per cent year-to-date.

More From This Section

Tata

Tata Group stocks trade weak; Tata Power, Tata Chem, Tata Com down up to 6%

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,000, Nifty 240 pts lower, at 24,700; Bank down

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

CG Power to buy RF components business of Renesas for $36 mn; share up 3%

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea falls 9% as company likely fails to submit bank guarantees

steel

JSW Steel, JSPL, Tata Steel shares rise 12% in a month; more steam left?


At around 2:08 pm, ITC shares were trading at Rs 509.95, up 1.27 per cent from their previous close of Rs 503.55 on the NSE. A total of 12.14 million shares of ITC, worth around Rs 620.9 crore, exchanged hands today.

Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty was trading at 24,815.55, down 200.85 points or 0.80 per cent, and the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,179.91, down 499.37 points or 0.61 per cent.


Also Read

Sanjiv Puri

ITC chairman announces investment of Rs 20,000 cr for 'medium term'

ITC Sonar Bangla in Kolkata. ITC said that if the conglomerate did not hold equity in the resulting company as proposed, then the hotels business would not be able to use the 'ITC' brand name

ITC shareholders approve demerger of hotel biz with 99.6% majority votes

ITC hotels

ITC Hotel Ltd's demerger plan gets approval from competition watchdog

PremiumITC Sonar Bangla in Kolkata. ITC said that if the conglomerate did not hold equity in the resulting company as proposed, then the hotels business would not be able to use the 'ITC' brand name

Voting advisory firms divided over FMCG major ITC hotel demerger move

ITC Ratnadip

ITC expands global footprint with maiden overseas hotel in Colombo

Topics : ITC Hotels Buzzing stocks FMCG ITC share market Markets Sensex Nifty Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon