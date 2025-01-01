Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt tackles fog delays: Staffed airport counters, better communication

Govt tackles fog delays: Staffed airport counters, better communication

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has implemented new measures to tackle fog season challenges for travellers

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error

Airport (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fully staffed check-in counters and enhanced communication with passengers are among some of the measures implemented by the government to address fog-related challenges at airports, the Ministry of Aviation said on Wednesday.
 
The ministry has undertaken extensive consultations with airlines, airport operators, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) over the past two months. The aim is to ensure smooth operations and minimise disruptions caused by fog, in line with the government’s emphasis on promoting ‘Ease of Flying’.
   
The Ministry has highlighted the necessity of seamless coordination among stakeholders, particularly during weather-related disruptions. To address challenges posed by fog and ensure passenger convenience, a series of initiatives have been implemented.
 

Enhance communication with passenger

Airlines are instructed to enhance communication with passengers, ensuring accurate contact details are recorded at booking and proactively notifying passengers of potential delays or cancellations due to low visibility. The DGCA has also urged online ticketing agents to improve communication with their customers for a seamless experience.
 
In cases where delays exceed three hours, airlines are reminded to cancel flights to mitigate passenger inconvenience. Operational staff, including Operations Control Centres (OCCs) and war-room representatives, have been sensitised for better real-time decision-making during adverse weather conditions.

Also Read

Digi Yatra

Is Digi Yatra data shared with I-T dept to catch tax evaders? Govt says no

Premiumairplane, airport

Fog plan: DIAL completes airfield construction, sets up German hangar

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air pilots flag training and safety practices, airline denies charges

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Six airports leased out through competitive, transparent process: Naidu

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo working with aviation ministry to extend lease of Boeing 777 planes

 

Ensuring real-time coordination

The AAI has introduced updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to manage air traffic efficiently during fog, emphasising real-time coordination among air traffic control (ATC), Airline OCCs, and other stakeholders. Additionally, Delhi Airport has activated CAT III ILS systems on three runways, including the critical Runway 10/28, to ensure smooth low-visibility operations.
IMD, in collaboration with AAI, is expediting the deployment of the advanced weather observation system (AWOS) at Delhi and other affected airports. This upgrade will provide accurate and timely weather updates to pilots and controllers, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.
 

Passengers won’t stay on delayed flights

To reduce passenger inconvenience, BCAS and CISF have introduced procedures allowing for smooth re-entry of passengers in case of flight cancellations. Drills have been organised to ensure passengers are not held inside delayed aircraft for more than 90 minutes, streamlining re-boarding processes.
 
Delhi Airport has also scaled up its resources to manage fog-related challenges, including deploying additional ‘Follow-Me’ vehicles for better guidance during low visibility and installing LED screens at prominent locations to provide real-time visibility updates.
 

Fully staffed counters during peak hours

Airlines have committed to deploying fully staffed check-in counters during peak hours, reducing passenger wait times and improving overall airport experience. Stakeholders have been reminded to adhere to DGCA guidelines for delays and cancellations while keeping passengers informed promptly.

More From This Section

Exports, Export

Govt's export arm EIC plans to expand food testing infra to boost exports

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing prices may see modest growth in 2025, say property experts

Metals and Mining

Centre to address high mining taxes in upcoming consultations with states

core sector

Core sector growth beats high-base effect, at 4-month high of 4.3% in Nov

PremiumUS may stop spouses of H1B visa holders from working

TCS, Infosys, Wipro on edge as H-1B changes loom with Trump's return

Topics : Civil Aviation Ministry Airports in India domestic flights international flights BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon