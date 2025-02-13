Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / January smartphone exports top full-year total of FY21, shows data

January smartphone exports top full-year total of FY21, shows data

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw recently posted on X that smartphone exports for 2024-25 are likely to reach ₹2.25 trillion

India fastest growing premium smartphone market, premium smartphone market in 2023, premium smartphone market in India, Premium smartphone market globally, Apple share in premium smartphone market, Samsung share in premium smartphone market, smartpho

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smartphone exports in January crossed $3 billion (₹25,000 crore) this year — the highest ever in a single month — according to industry estimates.
 
To put it in perspective, the $3.14 billion exported in January 2025 matches the total smartphone exports for 2020-21 (FY21). By comparison, January 2025 exports were 140 per cent higher than those in January 2024, when India recorded $1.31 billion in smartphone exports.
 
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw recently posted on X that smartphone exports for 2024-25 are likely to reach ₹2.25 trillion. Exports in 2023-24 (FY24) stood at $15.6 billion.
   
Of the total exports in January, nearly 70 per cent came from Apple via iPhone shipments. Foxconn alone accounted for 33 per cent of total exports, equivalent to $960 million. Tata Electronics, which acquired Wistron, followed closely with over $800 million, while Pegatron (where Tata has taken a majority controlling stake) recorded its highest-ever monthly exports, crossing $500 million. In January, all three Apple vendors exceeded their previous single-month export records.
 
Other contributors to exports included South Korean giant Samsung and merchandise exports from India.

Also Read

Image: Nothing

Nothing schedules product launch for March 4: Is it Phone 3, Phone 3a?

laptop shopping

Premium products drive Republic Day sales growth amid urban slowdown

Nothing OS 3.0

Nothing rolls out Android 15 update to Phone 2, Phone 2a: Check what's new

Premiumsmartphones

India's smartphone exports breached Rs 20K crore mark in November

Redmi Note 14 Pro

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 series in India: Check price, offers and more

 
The trajectory of smartphone exports from India has been steadily rising since the launch of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. In the first year of the scheme — FY21 — exports remained low as Apple vendors were unable to start operations in India due to Covid-19. Apple’s three vendors began producing iPhones primarily for export.
 
This milestone marks a major success for the smartphone PLI scheme, introduced four years ago to enhance competitiveness by addressing India’s cost disadvantages. The PLI scheme has led global value chains like Apple to shift supply chains to India, with their vendors setting up some of the country’s largest factories. Export numbers have surged ever since.
 
After reaching $3.1 billion in FY21, smartphone exports nearly doubled to $5.8 billion in 2021-22. In 2022-23, exports rose to $11.1 billion, and in FY24, they climbed further to $15.6 billion.
 
A decade ago, in 2014-15, smartphone exports ranked 167th among India’s exports by the Harmonized System (HS) Code. By December 2024, they had surged to the second-largest spot.

More From This Section

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Govt hopes for tariff concessions, biz deals as PM Modi meets Prez Trump

Premiumadvertising advertisement asci

No festival boost, media companies witness dip in ad revenue in Q3FY25

Flowers are a staple gift on Valentine's Day. (Stock photo)

10 million orders placed online this Valentine's season, says report

From hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

Sports-tech market may grow by 85% to Rs 49,500 cr in 4 yrs: FIFS-Deloitte

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, FM

FM replies to Jaya Bachchan: Tax on movie tickets reduced from 28% to 18%

Topics : smartphone Exports trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon