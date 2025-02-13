10 million orders placed online this Valentine's season, says report

The gifting industry in India is undergoing a digital transformation, with online platforms taking centre stage in festive and occasion-based shopping. In the first 11 days of February 2025, e-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce processed over 10 million gifting orders.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, this shift is evident with a surge in demand for personalised gifts. Popular categories include skincare gift combos, de-tan kits, makeup face palettes, healthy chocolate combos, scent hampers, books and bookmarks, and jewellery products like silver bands, rings, and gold pendants.
During the first nine days of this month, Tier-II cities recorded over 37 per cent higher volumes compared to the same period in 2024. Compared to last year, this year’s sales witnessed a 24 per cent year-on-year GMV growth, with higher value growth seen on brand websites than on marketplaces.
While marketplaces recorded higher volumes across categories including makeup and jewellery, brand websites witnessed higher demand for apparel and accessories such as couple wear combos, polo T-shirts, and travel accessories, including sling bags and wallets.
Unicommerce analysed gifting trends based on orders processed through its platform, Uniware, ahead of Valentine’s Day. The platform is used by over 7,000 leading brands, according to the company.
Also Read
Brands are expanding their online offerings, including perishables like flowers, with customisable options. Tarun Joshi, founder and chief executive officer, IGP, said, "Valentine’s remains one of the biggest occasions for gifting in India, and flowers continue to dominate as the preferred choice. As a leading gifting brand in cakes, flowers, and personalised gifts, and with technology at the heart of our business, we provide a consistent shopping experience, offering a diverse selection of personalised gifts across categories and on multiple platforms, supporting both discovery and fulfilment."
Aditya Labroo, chief operating officer, GIVA, said, "The online gifting sector in India is playing an important role in driving consumer demand. With technology being the foundational pillar of our omnichannel operations, we are committed to offering seamless shopping experiences to our customers browsing across physical and digital touchpoints."
In the last two calendar years, Unicommerce recorded over 40 million order items processed through its Uniware platform by over 800 gift-commerce sellers, including online-first D2C brands, omnichannel retailers, as well as small online sellers.