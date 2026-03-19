JSW unit seeks govt help to secure gas supply amid Iran war shortage

India's JSW Steel Coated Products, unit of JSW Steel, has sought government intervention to secure supplies of liquefied natural gas and propane to prevent output disruptions amid shortages caused by the Iran war, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

"Any disruption in our production will have an adverse impact on our downstream customers and may lead to supply deficit in these sectors," the company said in its letter to the federal steel secretary on March 10.

JSW Steel Coated Products is India's largest manufacturer of coated steel products, or value-added steel goods, according to the company, and caters to sectors including food packaging, engineering and infrastructure.

JSW declined to comment.

Mounting gas shortages have already disrupted operations at some steel plants of India's top metals conglomerate JSW Group, with one unit facing a potential shutdown in the coming days, Reuters reported earlier this week.

India's small steel producers have warned of production halts due to gas shortages, Reuters reported earlier.

India has invoked emergency measures, prioritising natural gas for essential sectors after LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, constraining domestic supply.