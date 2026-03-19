India's power capacity may double by 2036, led by non-fossil sources

India is likely to double its installed power generation capacity from the current 520 gigawatt (GW) to 1,121 GW by 2036, with non-fossil fuel sources contributing around 70 per cent of the total, according to projections by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The projection includes 315 GW of coal-based capacity, 20 GW of gas capacity, 22 GW of nuclear, 78 GW of large hydro, 509 GW of solar, 155 GW of wind energy, 16 GW of biomass, and 6 GW of small hydro power capacity.

"Additionally, the energy storage installed capacity of 174 GW/888 GWh (BESS of 80 GW/321 GWh and Pump Storage Projects of 94 GW/567 GWh) is envisaged by 2035-36," the CEA said in its Generation Adequacy Plan document released today.

The document captures the government's attempt to work out the most cost-effective pathway for power generation among available resources in the future. It states that there is complete visibility of capacity to be added till 2035-36.

Coal-based capacity of 41 GW is currently under construction, 22.4 GW of coal-based capacity is to be taken up for construction shortly, and 16 GW of coal-based capacity is under various stages of planning. Further, 12.7 GW of hydro projects are under construction, and 17 GW of hydro projects are under different stages of planning.

The document also states that 6.6 GW of nuclear projects are under construction, and 7 GW of nuclear projects are under various stages of planning and approval. Also, 155 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity — including solar, wind, and hybrid — are under construction, and 48 GW of RE capacity are under tendering. An additional 134 GW of RE capacity is planned to be added under the Green Energy Corridor (Phase-III) scheme.

"More than 100 GW of hydro pumped storage projects have been identified, out of which about 7.2 GW has been commissioned, 13 GW is under construction, and about 9.5 GW capacity is at an advanced stage of planning and will be taken up for construction shortly," the study said, adding that the remaining projects are under survey and investigation or at the DPR stage. Also, 10.7 GW of BESS capacity is under construction, while 22 GW is under tendering.

The CEA said the report offers a forward-looking, strategic framework that balances capacity additions across fossil and renewable sources, supported by advanced energy storage technologies, to ensure that India’s power system can meet future electricity demand with reliability and economic efficiency.

According to the projection, peak electricity demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.58 per cent during 2024-25 to 2035-36, while the electricity energy requirement is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41 per cent during the same period. The projected peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement in 2035-36 are 459 GW and 3,365 BU, respectively.