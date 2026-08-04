Rooftop solar installations reached 50 lakh households: Pralhad Joshi

The Central government's rooftop solar scheme has crossed 50 lakh installations, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana was launched in 2024 with an outlay of ₹75,021 crore, and monthly rooftop solar installations under the scheme reached 5.06 lakh in July.

The pace of installation has increased 3.2 times over the last nine months, rising from 5,038 installations a day in October 2025 to 16,328 installations a day last month. Cumulatively, 14.8 gigawatts (GW) of rooftop solar capacity has been commissioned under the scheme so far.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said ₹28,024 crore in subsidies has been released to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer, and nearly 19 lakh households are now receiving zero electricity bills. More than 12 lakh households have together earned ₹421 crore through the sale of surplus power in FY25, it said, adding that this translated into additional income of around ₹3,500 a year per household for those exporting power back to the grid.

Central ministries have identified about 41,542 feasible government buildings with a potential of 1,418 MW, of which 25,255 buildings with 872 MW have already been solarised, it said. Similarly, states have identified about 320,000 government buildings with a potential of 4,400 MW, of which 81,329 buildings with 1,450 MW have already been solarised.

There are 29,469 active vendors operating across the country at present. From application to subsidy release, it is a digital process, enabled through Jan Samarth integration for paperless loans, API integration with over 80 distribution companies, and a Digital Net Metering Agreement through the National Portal, the ministry said.