MCA eases KYC compliance for directors, shifts filing to once in 3 years

MCA eases KYC compliance for directors, shifts filing to once in 3 years

MCA has relaxed KYC norms for company directors, cutting the filing frequency to once every three years while mandating updates within 30 days of any change in personal details

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

In a move that will ease business compliance, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has relaxed the KYC requirement for company directors to once every three years instead of every year, a government notification said. In case there is a change in personal information of the director, such as phone number, email or residential address, the director will have to submit the changes within 30 days, the MCA said.
 
What has the MCA changed in the KYC requirement? 
“Every individual who holds a Director Identification Number as on March 31 of the financial year shall file KYC intimation in Form No DIR-3 KYC Web to the Central Government on or before June 30 of the immediately following every third consecutive financial year,” the MCA notification dated December 31, 2025 said.
   
How does the change affect compliance burden? 
“This reflects a calibrated, risk-based regulatory approach. It eases the compliance burden on both customers and regulated entities, particularly where customer profiles and transaction patterns remain stable, without diluting the core objectives of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing norms,” said Siddartha Karnani, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Why did the MCA introduce the amendment? 
The MCA said the changes were made based on recommendations of the High Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms and suggestions received from stakeholders, in consultation with concerned ministries. “This amendment is aimed at providing significant ease of compliance to directors in all companies,” the ministry said.
 
What has changed for closure of government companies? 
The MCA has also provided for easier procedures for closure of government companies filing applications with the Registrar under the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act.
 
The amendment provides that in such cases, the indemnity bond in respect of one or more directors appointed or nominated by the Central Government or State Government shall be given by an authorised representative, not below the rank of Under Secretary, on behalf of the company.
 
“This amendment is aimed at faster closure of government companies which are eligible to apply for removal of their names from the register of companies as per provisions of Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013,” the ministry said.
 
What other regulatory changes were announced? 
On Wednesday, the MCA announced the opening of three new Regional Directorates and six new Registrars of Companies with effect from February 16, 2026, to improve regulatory facilitation.
 
What is the latest update from ICAI on peer review norms? 
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has deferred the fourth phase of its peer review mandate. Auditors proposing to undertake audits of branches of public sector banks will now need a peer review certificate by December 31, 2026.
 
Units rendering attestation services and having three or more partners will also require a peer review certificate before accepting any statutory audit from December 31, 2026, instead of January 1, 2026, the ICAI said. 
The Peer Review Board was established in 2002, recognising the need to ensure the quality of services provided by practicing Chartered Accountants.
 
Sebi with effect from April 1, 2010, has made it mandatory for the listed entities that Limited Review or  Statutory Audit Reports submitted to the concerned stock exchanges shall be given only by those auditors who have subjected themselves to peer review process and who hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute.
   

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

