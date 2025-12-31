SPREE 2025 extended till January 31 on employers, states' request

The deadline for the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been extended to January 31, 2026 from the earlier deadline of December 31, 2025.
What is SPREE 2025 and why was it launched?
The SPREE 2025 scheme was launched by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in July 2025 to expand social security coverage and encourage voluntary registration of employers and employees under the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948 (ESI Act). The scheme was originally operational from July 1 to December 31, 2025 for unregistered employers and left-out workers to be included in the ESI framework without undergoing inspections or facing demands for past dues or penalties.
Why was the SPREE 2025 deadline extended?
According to a statement by the labour ministry, the deadline has been extended after receiving feedback from employers, employers’ associations, and state governments.
How can employers register under the extended timeline?
Now, employers will have another month to register their businesses and employees digitally through the ESIC, Shram Suvidha, and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portals, with registration effective from the date specified by the employer.
What benefits apply and what happens after January 31, 2026?
“Establishments that were previously not registered will also benefit from the provision of ‘no demand of past contribution’, no inspections, and no requirement of prior records, if they register within the new timeframe. If the employer fails to avail the benefits of the SPREE Scheme and do not register their establishment under the ESI Scheme then such establishment will be liable to pay past contributions along with damages and interest besides legal action and penalties after January 31, 2026,” said the ministry’s statement.