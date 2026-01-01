Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / New FASTag issuance for cars to skip KYV after February 1, says NHAI

New FASTag issuance for cars to skip KYV after February 1, says NHAI

New FASTags issued to cars will no longer require Know Your Vehicle checks from February 1, 2026, as NHAI aims to ease compliance and end post-activation inconvenience for users

Fastag, Paytm

For FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday announced that the National Highways Authority of India has decided to discontinue the Know Your Vehicle process for cars for all new FASTag issuances with effect from February 1, 2026. The move is expected to enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users.
 
Why has NHAI removed KYV for new FASTags issued to cars? 
“This reform will bring significant relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements, despite having valid vehicle documents,” the ministry said in a statement.
   
What changes for existing FASTags issued to cars? 
For FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement. It will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance or misuse.

Also Read

KYC

MCA eases KYC compliance for directors, shifts filing to once in 3 years

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO to work on returning money locked in idle accounts: Labour Minister

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

NHAI gets Sebi nod for RIIT as InvIT, to broaden public participation

National highway

IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI's TOT-18 highway concession in Odisha

Randeep Sekhon

AI influencing growth and cost, says Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhonpremium

 
What happens if there is no complaint on an existing FASTag? 
In the absence of any complaint, no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags, the ministry said.
 
What safeguards are being introduced before FASTag activation? 
The ministry said it has introduced stronger pre-activation safeguards, including mandatory VAHAN-based validation of vehicle details and discontinuation of the earlier provision that allowed validation after activation.
 
How will online FASTag sales be handled now? 
FASTags sold through online channels will be activated only after complete validation by banks. These measures are aimed at ensuring vehicle verification is completed upfront, removing the need for repeated follow-ups with customers after FASTag activation.
 

More From This Section

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time

Auto registrations hit record 28 mn in 2025, EV sales steal the spotlightpremium

Electric scooter, E-scooter

Ola Electric's market share rises in December after service overhaul

Automakers, carmakers, auto industry

Carmakers flex dealer, service networks to drive growth beyond metrospremium

Cars, auto industry

Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra log Dec sales jump as tax cuts fuel demand

automobile manufacturer, auto PLI firms

Eight more companies to get incentives under auto PLI from FY27: MHI

Topics : FASTag NHAI KYC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon