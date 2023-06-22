Construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday signed a contract for the realisation of two air-independent propulsion (AIP) modules for the Kalvari class of submarines of the Indian Navy. The manufacturing and trials of the energy modules will be done in L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat, the firm stated.The energy modules constitute the core of the fuel cell-based AIP system, which has been indigenously developed by the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of the DRDO.The company said the energy modules will be integrated into the AIP plug that will be retrofitted into the Kalvari submarine. The project could lead to further orders for AIP Systems for the remaining five Kalvari Class submarines in the coming years. “Possible export opportunities to other countries that operate Scorpene class submarines” could open up, the company added.L&T has been the recipient of the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the DRDO-developed AIP System.“We are proud to be the longest-serving development partner to DRDO across programs in multiple domains. L&T is privileged to be associated with accomplishing the dream of realising an indigenous AIP system and mark India‘s joining a select group of few nations who have developed the requisite technology. Our commitment to nation-building continues to be as strong as ever and establishes yet another milestone in our journey to fulfill India’s aspirations to become Atmanirbhar in critical technologies,” Executive Vice-President and Head of L&T Defence Arun Ramchandani said.Last year, the Ministry of Defence had signed a contract with L&T Limited for the manufacture of two Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 887 crore.