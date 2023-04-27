

New-age companies like Byju's, Unacademy, social media firm ShareChat, MyGate, and automobile-servicing startup GoMechanic were among the leading names that fired employees in large numbers. The report added that 7 in 10 startups fired 100-130 of their employees during this period. Amid global financial uncertainty, layoffs at young startups continue. Recent developments inform that about 9,400 employees were laid off in the January-March period, according to a report published in The Economic Times (ET) that cited information from a hiring firm, Careernet.



As the news of layoffs continues, a steep decline in new hiring has also been registered. A downfall of around 80 per cent has been registered in the March quarter compared with the same period last year, ET reported. Quick delivery platform Dunzo, health tech software-as-a-service (Saas) startup, Innovaccer and the cab-booking major Ola also fired employees.





The situation ahead Edtech startups fired the most number of employees, over 1,000, during this period, the report added.

More trouble ahead! The co-founder and CEO of Careernet, Anshuman Das, said that the situation is unlikely to improve in the next six months. He added that while new funding is possible, hirings are expected to remain slow. He said all sectors have experienced job cuts, except for SaaS, and job cuts are likely to happen in SaaS as well.