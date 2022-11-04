JUST IN
E-commerce firm Udaan to lay off 350 employees, seeks profitability
Xiaomi misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments, says ED
Maruti Suzuki lines up over Rs 7k cr capex for current financial year: CFO
Ola Electric will miss target to fully utilise production capacity
Gaurs group aims Rs 650 cr sales revenue from new mixed-use project
Lupin gets US drug regulator's nod for generic oral contraceptive pill
Construction engineering firm JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,277 crore
Reliance Retail to foray into salon business by acquiring Naturals: Report
Servotech Power Systems bags Rs 46 cr order from BPCL to supply EV chargers
After 3-yr lull, IndiGo to resume flights to China, Myanmar from March 2023
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Cipla Q2 PAT up 11% PAT to Rs 789 cr on strong Covid-adjusted growth rate
Business Standard

Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The company sells three models of Ola electric scooters, Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air

Topics
Ola Electric Mobility | Electric vehicles in India | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ola EV

Ola Electric on Thursday crossed 100,000 mark in total vehicle production within 10 months of the rollout. Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement on Twitter.

"Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10 month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer!" he tweeted.


The company unveiled its Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu in 2021. It is claimed to be the biggest two-wheeler manufacturing factory in the world. It spreads across 500 acres and has manufacturing as well as battery parks.

The company sells three models of Ola electric scooters, Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Backed by festive season, the company sold 20,000 units in October.

According to Aggarwal, company's cumulative production would increase to 1,000,000 by November 2023 and to 10,000,000 by November 2024.

Ola is also building a network of two-wheeler charging units called the Ola Hypercharger Network. It charges the vehicle based on its temperature, anbient temperature and the age of scooter.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ola Electric Mobility

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.