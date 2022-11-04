Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric on Thursday crossed 100,000 mark in total vehicle production within 10 months of the rollout. Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement on Twitter.

"Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10 month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer!" he tweeted.

Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India.



Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer! pic.twitter.com/FnJWLEQ1D8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 3, 2022

The company unveiled its Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu in 2021. It is claimed to be the biggest two-wheeler manufacturing factory in the world. It spreads across 500 acres and has manufacturing as well as battery parks.

The company sells three models of Ola electric scooters, Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Backed by festive season, the company sold 20,000 units in October.

According to Aggarwal, company's cumulative production would increase to 1,000,000 by November 2023 and to 10,000,000 by November 2024.

Ola is also building a network of two-wheeler charging units called the Ola Hypercharger Network. It charges the vehicle based on its temperature, anbient temperature and the age of scooter.