Logistics cost will be below 9% of GDP by April next year, says Gadkari

However, according to quick estimates of economic think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the logistics cost in India ranged from 7.8 per cent to 8.9 per cent of GDP

Addressing an event here, Gadkari further said the country's exports will also increase when the logistics cost comes down to single digit. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's logistics cost will come down to 9 per cent of GDP by April next year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Addressing an event here, Gadkari further said the country's exports will also increase when the logistics cost comes down to single digit.
"Our logistics cost now is 16 per cent...It will come down to 9 per cent by April next year," he said.
However, according to quick estimates of economic think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the logistics cost in India ranged from 7.8 per cent to 8.9 per cent of GDP in 2021-22.
The road transport and highways minister noted that Indian economy needs to create more jobs.
While noting that earlier governments did not give enough attention to rural sector, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is giving more priority to the agriculture sector.

"We need to increase our agriculture growth...We need to increase per capita income in rural areas," Gadkari said.
The minister noted that India is the fastest growing major economy, and the government is working hard to make it the third largest economy in the world.
Currently, India is the fifth largest economy globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

