Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Lupin gets clearance from USFDA for its Pithampur manufacturing facility

Lupin gets clearance from USFDA for its Pithampur manufacturing facility

Lupin, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a global pharmaceutical player with products distributed in over 100 markets

Lupin Pharma

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lupin, a global pharmaceutical company, announced that it has received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 manufacturing facility. The Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) was issued following an inspection of the facility conducted from September 16 to September 27, 2024.
 
Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, said, “We are pleased to receive the EIR from the US FDA for our Pithampur Unit-1 facility with a satisfactory VAI classification. This reflects our commitment to the highest standards of quality and compliance.”
 
Lupin, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a global pharmaceutical player with products distributed in over 100 markets. The company specialises in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
   

More From This Section

Eruditus says it's now biggest edtech player

Over 2,000 startups in edtech sector shut shop in past five years

PremiumCement industry

Q3 results preview: Cement firms' earnings, profitability likely to decline

jobs

Indian employers plan to outpace global peers in future tech adoption: WEF

In a major change for the hospitality industry and in what could be a good news for diners, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to allow high-end hotels to choose between two indirect tax rates for restaurant services provided on the

Budget 2025: NRAI seeks industry status, subsidies for food services sector

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan acquires two apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 86.92 cr

Topics : Lupin US FDA Pharmaceutical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon