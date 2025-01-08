Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Actor Varun Dhawan acquires two apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 86.92 cr

Actor Varun Dhawan acquires two apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 86.92 cr

The apartments are in Twenty by D'DECOR, a premium residential and group housing development located in Juhu

Varun Dhawan

Film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo: X @Varun_dvn)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Film actor Varun Dhawan has acquired two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s prime Juhu area for Rs 86.92 crore, according to transaction documents provided by Square Yards.
 
Both apartments are located in Twenty by D'DECOR, a premium residential and group housing development in Juhu featuring 3BHK and 4BHK apartments.
 
Dhawan purchased one property with his mother, Karuna David Dhawan, on the sixth floor, and another with his wife, Natasha, on the seventh floor.
 
Juhu, known for its serene beaches, high-profile celebrity residences, and vibrant lifestyle, is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after localities due to its proximity to entertainment hubs and world-class amenities.
   
The apartment purchased by Dhawan and his mother is valued at Rs 42.40 crore. It has a carpet area of approximately 4,617 square feet (sq ft) and a built-up area of 5,069 sq ft. The property includes four car parking spaces, a staff quarter spanning 87.5 sq ft, and two basement storage units measuring 24.9 sq ft each. The stamp duty for this transaction was Rs 2.54 crore, and the registration fee was Rs 30,000.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha buy luxury apartment in Juhu for Rs 44.52 cr

Varun Dhavan's Baby John

Baby John box office Day 2: Varun Dhawan film crashes with just Rs 4.5 cr

Baby John

Baby John advance booking day 1: Varun Dhawan movie earns over Rs 2 crore

Baby John

King Khan applauds 'Baby John' trailer, Varun Dhawan's reaction wins hearts

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan debuts on LinkedIn, bio says 'headlined 300-crore mega hits'

 
In a separate transaction, Dhawan and his wife Natasha acquired the seventh-floor apartment for Rs 44.52 crore. This property offers a larger carpet area of 5,112 sq ft and a built-up area of 5,624 sq ft. It also includes four car parking spaces, a staff quarter measuring 87.5 sq ft, and two basement storage units of 24.9 sq ft each. The stamp duty paid for this acquisition was Rs 2.67 crore, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.
 
Both transactions were registered in January 2025 with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
 
In 2024, the Rs 20-50 crore residential segment witnessed an 84 per cent growth, with Mumbai emerging as the largest market, according to Knight Frank.
 
Sales in this segment rose from 133 units in 2023 to 245 units in 2024, albeit on a lower volume base. Mumbai accounted for 78 per cent of these sales, with 192 units sold, Knight Frank reported.

More From This Section

Women in workplace

Bengaluru's industries most inclusive towards women: Avtar Group report

India's finished steel imports reached 5.768 million tonnes (MT) during April-October 2024, registering a 42.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth over the same period last year.

Proposed steel import duty may drive prices higher in 2025: CRISIL

steel, steel exports

Proposed duty on steel imports may lead to steep price hike in 2025: CRISIL

steel, steel exports

Growth of cheap and dirtiest steelmaking tests govt's carbon mission

bajaj cng bike freedom 125, bajaj auto

Ministry of Heavy Industries backs Siam for GST cut on CNG two-wheelers

Topics : Varun Dhawan Mumbai branded apartments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon