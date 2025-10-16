Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M3M Group to invest ₹2,100 cr for Jacob & Co's first homes in Noida

M3M Group to invest ₹2,100 cr for Jacob & Co's first homes in Noida

M3M Group partners with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co to build India's first branded residences in Noida, with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore and prices up to Rs 25 crore

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gurugram-based developer M3M Group on Thursday announced a partnership with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co to build the brand’s first branded residences in India, with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore.
 
Ultra-luxury residences to set pricing benchmark in Noida
 
Spread across a six-acre site in Noida, the project will feature 3, 4, and 5 BHK premium luxury residences priced between Rs 14 crore and Rs 25 crore.
 
According to people in the know, M3M acquired the land through an auction by the Noida Authority. “With apartments selling at Rs 35,000 per sq ft, this project would be the costliest launch in Noida to date,” the developer said in a statement.
   
The development is expected to be completed within three years and will generate a topline of Rs 3,500 crore. “The development in Phase 1 will deliver 150 residences, and approximately 100 ultra-luxury serviced residences will be delivered in Phase 2,” the companies added.

Jacob & Co already has a branded residence project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
 
Jacob & Co sees strong potential in India’s luxury market
 
Calling India an exciting frontier for luxury, Jacob Arabo, founder and chairman of Jacob & Co, said the company sees tremendous potential in this collaboration. 
 
“This partnership is not only about residences, it is about establishing a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” he added.
 
India among fastest-growing branded residence markets
 
India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing branded residence markets globally, ranking sixth in live projects and contributing 4 per cent to the global supply of branded residences, according to Knight Frank’s The Residence Report.
 
The country also ranks 10th globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2 per cent of future supply among 83 countries surveyed.
 
“This collaboration with Jacob & Co reflects our strategic focus on elevating the standard of luxury living in India,” said Pankaj Bansal, promoter, M3M India.
 
M3M expands branded luxury portfolio
 
This is not the first time that the M3M Group and its related entities have ventured into branded residences. Its sister company, Smartworld Developers, is partnering with Tribeca Developers to build Trump-branded residences in Gurugram.
 
With a portfolio of 57 projects, M3M Group has completed 40 developments spanning 20 million sq ft, while another 17 projects, covering 40 million sq ft, are under construction.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

