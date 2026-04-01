Maharashtra RERA approves 1,060 housing projects around Gudhi Padwa

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) approved 1,060 projects around Gudhi Padwa by issuing registration numbers, approving extensions to older projects as per developers’ requests and allowing corrections in a few approved projects.

Just a day before Padwa, as many as 211 applications were processed. Of these, 124 projects were granted registration numbers, 53 projects were given extensions and corrections were approved in 34 proposals.

Of the 1,060 projects approved up to Padwa, MahaRERA issued registration numbers to 486 new housing projects. As per developers’ requests, along with project completion plans, proposals for timeline extensions of 426 projects were approved. Moreover, 148 older projects had submitted proposals for certain corrections, which were also permitted.

Among the projects that have received MahaRERA registration numbers, 607 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 321 from Pune, 63 from Khandesh, 50 from Vidarbha, 14 from Marathwada and 5 from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In terms of the number of projects, Pune district led with 286 projects, followed by Mumbai Suburban with 196 projects, Thane with 185 projects and Raigad with 110 projects.

Further, 52 projects in Palghar, a part of MMR, were approved. Mumbai City saw 42 projects being approved during the same period.

MahaRERA consistently strives to grant approvals only to projects that strictly adhere to the prescribed legal, technical and financial criteria after thorough scrutiny. For this purpose, the entire team of MahaRERA’s registration department is making all possible efforts, the authority noted.

Gudhi Padwa is considered one of the three-and-a-half auspicious occasions and a highly favourable time to invest, including purchasing a home.

Last year, MahaRERA approved 405 projects accorded registration numbers on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, marking the first time such a large number of project approvals were issued during the festival.