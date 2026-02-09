Majority of workers see improved conditions with new labour codes: Survey

Stronger protection for the workforce, simpler compliance and improved working conditions are seen as some of the benefits of the implementation of four new labour codes in the country, according to a survey.

Around 60 per cent of workers believe in improvement in their overall working conditions with the implementation of four new labour codes, a labour ministry statement said, citing a survey carried out by Noida-based V V Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The ministry notified the four labour codes on November 21 last year and sought comment on draft rules on December 31, 2025. The government intends to fully operationalise the four codes from April 1, 2026.

The latest survey reflects deepening trust and widespread positivity among workers and employers in the implementation of the labour codes, the ministry said.

The study, titled 'The Implementation of Labour Codes: A Perception-based Analysis', indicates broad acceptance and convergence of views across stakeholders.

It presents labour codes as a credible reform framework that balances labour protection with economic efficiency, institutional logic, and stakeholder acceptance.

The survey findings suggest that workers and employers perceive the new codes as contributing to improved ease of living and ease of doing business, strengthened social security, modernised labour relations, and simpler, more streamlined compliance systems.

The assessment focused on the initial phase of implementation of the labour codes, and workers' perceptions were captured through one-on-one interviews and focused group discussions.

Employers' perspectives were drawn from leading chambers of commerce, employer federations, and industry associations, representing large industrial groups, MSMEs, and small enterprises.

The research involved a total sample size of 6,435, consisting of 5,720 workers/ employees and 715 employers.

Based on their responses, the survey found that 60 per cent of workers believe overall working conditions will improve, with 63 per cent expecting better regulation of working hours and 60 per cent anticipating enhanced rest periods and leave practices.

About 66 per cent of workers believe that safety, transport, and monitoring requirements will improve protection for women workers, while 63 per cent feel that mandatory safety equipment and protective measures will strengthen workplace conditions.

Nearly 64 per cent of workers foresee improved income security through wage transparency and timely payments, while 54 per cent expect better wage payment timeliness.

On social security, 68 per cent of workers hail e-Shram and Welfare Boards for easier access, and 63 per cent see greater portability for contract, migrant, and gig workers.

Employers prioritise workforce flexibility, with 76 per cent viewing it as vital for sustainability.

About 64 per cent consider fixed-term employment suitable for their business models, and 64 per cent expect timely wage rules to promote discipline.

According to the survey, around 73 per cent predict long-term compliance simplification, while about 62 per cent of employers agree that social security coverage for workers will expand.

Nearly 73 per cent of employers believe that the labour codes will simplify compliance requirements.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment views these findings as validation of the progressive and consultative design of the Labour Codes, enacted during 20192020 and notified nationwide in November last year.

"These findings underscore the labour codes' objective of promoting social security for all, decent work, formalisation, and inclusive and sustainable growth in India's diverse labour market," said Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Labour and Employment.