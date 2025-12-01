Monday, December 01, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Meghalaya hosts first Northeast Organic Week as India targets $2 bn exports

Meghalaya hosts first Northeast Organic Week as India targets $2 bn exports

With a view to tapping into the northeast's organic potential, APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is organising first northeast India organic week in Shillong

export, trade, tariffs

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The commerce ministry's body APEDA on Monday said policymakers, FPOs, exporters and global buyers have gathered in Shillong to discuss certification, market access and capacity building issues of the organic agri products sector as India aims to raise exports to USD 2 billion by 2030.

With a view to tapping into the northeast's organic potential, APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is organising the first northeast India organic week in Shillong, Meghalaya.

According to the authority, India's total organic production (including both certified and conversion) has increased significantly from 13.35 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 to about 46.99 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, registering a strong CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15 per cent.

 

India's organic food exports too have grown from USD 213 million in 2012-13 to USD 665 million in 2024-25, it said.

To further accelerate this momentum, an export target of Rs 20,000 crore (about USD 2 billion) has been set to be achieved by 2030.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on Statehood Day, praises their culture

Exports, Export

India's exports face higher risk due to climate inaction, warns BCG

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India's merchandise exports up in first 3 weeks of November: Piyush Goyal

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel clears proposal to bring remaining 5,800 Jews from India's northeast

India, exports

Coverage under QCO is not enough to make an item 'restricted' under FTPpremium

"The inaugural Organic Week brought together policymakers, youth leaders, FPOs, exporters and global buyers for focused discussions on certification, traceability, market access and capacity building," the Department of Commerce said in a social media post.

APEDA is also organising an exhibition to showcase Lakadong turmeric, organic ginger, pineapple, teas and orchids, alongside a Buyer-Seller Meet with 27 buyers from 14 countries.

The demand for organic products is among the fastest-growing segments in global agriculture.

In 2023, global retail sales of organic products reached about USD 147 billion, reflecting increasing consumer preference for healthier and sustainable food choices.

Rising urbanisation, greater awareness of the hazards associated with chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and higher disposable incomes have all contributed to the growing popularity of organic farming as a lifestyle and production system.

During 2024-25, India recorded 4 million hectares under organic cultivation (2.25 million hectares of certified organic land and 1.71 million hectares under conversion).

The area under organic cultivation has shown steady growth, recording a CAGR of around 15 per cent between FY 2015-16 and FY 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cement industry

Near-term margins for cement companies to remain under pressurepremium

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, NEWSROOM

Media and entertainment sector will be disrupted by AI: I&B Ministry secypremium

scam alert, online scam

DoT tightens fraud rules: Pre-install Sanchar Saathi, bind OTT apps to SIM

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders CBI probe into digital arrest scams, seeks full govt cooperation

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII seeks national M&E policy to position India as global creative hub

Topics : Northeast India Organic farming Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon